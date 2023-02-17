Police received a report of a ‘suspicious incident’ taking place in Battenburg Avenue, Hilsea, last Friday. Andy Kirchner, founder of Safeview CCTV Patrol – where volunteers cover areas in north Portsmouth to tackle crime – said he first spotted a group in a black BMW without a number plate cut in London Road.

NOW READ: Two boys arrested after moped stolen and dumped

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He pursued them into Battenburg Avenue just before 11pm and saw three people get out of the car. ‘One of them had a piece of wire, trying to get a signal from a vehicle,’ he told The News.

Police said they received a report about a 'suspicious incident' in Battenburg Avenue, Hilsea.

‘I was just watching them and saw them continue along the road to another parked BMW. One of them walked into someone’s gate to get the signal from the house to break into the car.’ The Hilsea resident flashed his van hazards and sounded a horn, before proceeding to phone the police.

He said he pursued the vehicle along roads in the Copnor area until it jumped the traffic lights at Stubbington Avenue. ‘The traffic lights were red, so I stopped and they went straight across. I was giving all this information to the police as it was happening.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: North Boarhunt man wanted by police

Mr Kirchner said he patrolled the area for 90 minutes afterwards and was thanked by local residents whose cars were targeted. A police spokeswoman said nothing was stolen and no suspects were found.