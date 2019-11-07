Resident left 'shocked' by fly-tipping incident in city car park

Have your say

A TOILET, chairs and a vacuum cleaner were just a few items dumped in a Portsmouth car park, leaving residents 'shocked.'

The 'awful' fly-tipping incident left rubbish piled high by a Salvation Army clothes bank in the B&Q car park in Fratton yesterday afternoon.

A large amount of fly-tipping found in the B&Q car park in Fratton. Picture: Sheila Lewis

City resident Sheila Lewis, who discovered the fly-tip, said: 'I was so shocked. There was a toilet, chairs and a bed or chair thing.

'It was really awful.'

Portsmouth City Council was alerted today and confirmed workers would clear the waste.

Colette Hill, the council's assistant director of neighbourhoods, condemned the incident. She said: 'Fly-tipping is a serious offence, we take all reports of fly-tipping seriously and take enforcement action.

'Residents can take household items to the household waste and recycling centre at Port Solent for free and residents who qualify for council tax support can apply for a free bulky collection.'

For more advice of what to do with your items or to report a fly tip, contact the team on 023 9284 1105 or safecleantidy@portsmouthcc.gov.uk .