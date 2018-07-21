Residents had to be signed in to Portsmouth flat block after police incident

DUE to an ongoing police incident, residents had to be signed in to a block of flats in Portsmouth last night.

Police are yet to confirm any details of the incident which started at 8.38pm but warned the public to stay away from the block for their own safety.

But one resident of Wilmcote House told The News she told to wait to get in to the block of flats while her husband had to be signed in.

She said: ‘There were seven police cars and under cover police cars and two ambulances at the time.

‘There were armed police with riot gear walking into the block and I had to go through the back entrance to the third floor to be let in.

She added: ‘My husband just had to sign in to be let in the building and he was told not to use the lift.’

On Saturday morning there was no police presence outside the tower block.

Police said more details about the incident would be released at a later time.