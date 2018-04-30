Residents warned after spate of vehicle break-ins

Have your say

POLICE officers have warned drivers to take extra care and not leave valuables in cars after more vehicle break-ins.

Havant Police say that while they are investigating incidents, further crimes have been taking place.

In a tweet, police said: ‘We continue to see a number of thefts from vehicles across Havant.

‘We are pursuing lines of enquiries but many of these crimes wouldn’t have occurred if valuables had been removed.

‘Remove your valuables before a thief does it for you.’

Anyone who sees anything suspicious going on in the area is asked to call 101 – or to dial 999 if there is an emergency incident.