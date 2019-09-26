Retrial to be held in drugs case at Portsmouth Crown Court

DEFENDANTS in a drug trial will face a new jury next year.

At Portsmouth Crown Court a judge ordered a re-trial for seven people after a jury trial lasting three weeks.

They faced charges of conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine, class A drugs, between November 2016 and April 2017.

They are: Prince Adeshokan, 20, Tyler Griffiths, 20, Tyreece Riggon, 18, Paris Gayle, 27 and Devonte Sowell, 20. Gayle faces an additional charge of acquiring criminal property of £7,650.

Adeshokan, of Lakehall Gardens, London; Griffiths, of Selsdon Park Road; Riggon, of Wisbeach Road; Gayle, of St Aubyn's Road, all of Croydon, deny the charges.

Robert Tomney, 51, of Basin Street, Portsmouth, and Jason Valvona, 48, of Gosport Road, Fareham, deny the conspiracy charges.

The new trial will take place on February 24.