REVEALED: Portsmouth streets targeted by burglars in latest summer spree

HOMEOWNERS are being urged ‘not to give thieves a chance’ to raid their properties.

Hampshire police has launched the latest warning after a spate of break-ins across Portsmouth.

In the past month, homes in Tennyson Road, Moorland Road, Cranleigh Road, Cornwall Road, Hampshire Street, Chasewater Avenue, Salcombe Avenue and Hayling Avenue were hit.

Items such as electrical equipment, purses, and car keys were snatched.

Police are now warning people to be cautious of keeping their windows open as the summer weather rolls in.

Detective Sergeant Martin Longyear said: ‘It is tempting during warmer weather to leave windows and doors open to increase airflow, but if you’re not at home, or in a different part of the property, this could give an opportunistic thief a chance to steal your valuables.

‘Please don’t give them the chance. Putting valuables out of sight, locking doors, and securing windows could prevent this from happening.’

Police tips include:

n Shutting all windows and locking them when you are not using the room, at night and when you leave your property.

n Lock all front and rear doors at night and when you are out.

n Put all keys out of sight and not in reach of windows and letterboxes.