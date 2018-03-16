Reveller spared jail after smashing glass in man’s face at Portsmouth bar

A REVELLER narrowly avoided jail after he smashed a pint glass into the face of a man at a town club, a court heard.

Callum Woolmer, 23, lashed out and threw a glass into Peter Auton’s face in February last year at The Shack Bar, Albert Road, Southsea, after a row had broken out between his friends and a rival group.

The defendant was given a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for 18-months, at Portsmouth Crown Court.

He was also told to complete 250 hours of unpaid work for the vicious assault captured on CCTV.

Following the attack, Woolmer was taken outside by bouncers before running off when the police turned up.

He was finally restrained by officers and taken to the police station where he denied all knowledge of the incident.

‘There was pushing and shoving on the dance floor. The brawl is shown on CCTV where the defendant then lashes out with a glass and strikes (Mr Auton) in the face,’ prosecutor Gareth Burrows told the court.

‘When interviewed by police he told officers he didn’t know anything about a glass being smashed into the side of someone’s head.’

The victim was left with blood pouring down his face after suffering two wounds to his ear.

He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

CCTV footage was played to the court showing Woolmer standing by the bar as trouble erupts around him before he suddenly lashes out and throws a glass.

Defending, David Reid, said Woolmer, of previous good character, was intoxicated on the night.

‘It is not apparent why he did what he did – he’s at a loss to explain things.

‘Despite his size he is not usually an aggressive or intimidating man,’ Mr Reid said. ‘He is someone who struggles with social situations.’

Judge Timothy Mousley QC said: ‘There was pushing and shoving but you were not involved as you were at the bar. Mr Auton was trying to calm things down yet you struck him to the side of the head with a pint glass.

‘Mr Auton was left shocked, dazed and bleeding. It’s plain you got involved in something you need not have got involved in.

‘When police turned up you ran off and had to be restrained and then denied involvement.’

The judge added: ‘This was a serious offence where you used a pint glass as a weapon.’

Woolmer, of Kirpal Road, Portsmouth, was also told to complete 25 rehabilitation days.