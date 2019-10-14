A prolific child abuser who has been dubbed one of Britain’s worst paedophiles has been stabbed to death in prison.

Richard Huckle, 33, known as the ‘gap year paedophile', was murdered at HMP Full Sutton in Yorkshire on Sunday, sources said.

Richard Huckle, one of Britain's worst paedophiles, who abused up to 200 Malaysian children. Huckle has been stabbed to death in prison. Picture: NCA/PA Wire

The Sun reported that he had been stabbed to death with a makeshift blade and was found in his cell.

Huckle was serving 22 life sentences having been sentenced at the Old Bailey in London in 2016 for abusing up to 200 children and babies.

He committed an unprecedented number of offences on victims aged between six months and 12 years from 2006 to 2014.

Huckle abused his victims in an impoverished community in Malaysia using religion and an English teaching qualification to gain access to the children.

The freelance photographer, from Ashford in Kent, awarded himself ‘Pedopoints’ for different acts of abuse against 191 youngsters, and sold images of his depravity on the dark web.

In online posts, Huckle bragged that it was easier to target impoverished children in Malaysia than those from wealthy Western backgrounds.

Commenting on one of his victims, he boasted: ‘I'd hit the jackpot, a 3yo girl as loyal to me as my dog and nobody seemed to care.’

Huckle first visited Malaysia while on a gap year from 2005 to 2006 when he was 19 and returned regularly before moving to the country permanently in 2010.

At the time of his arrest, he was writing a guide to teach fellow paedophiles how to abuse children and avoid detection.

Huckle was stopped at Gatwick Airport en route to spend Christmas with his family in 2014 after Australian authorities tipped off the UK's National Crime Agency.

Officers seized Huckle's encrypted laptop and managed to uncover more than 20,000 indecent pictures and videos although there were other files they were unable to crack.