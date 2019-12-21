'RIP Kayleigh' - Tributes to popular North End woman whose death sparked murder probe

TRIBUTES have been paid to a popular young woman whose death has sparked a murder investigation.

Kayleigh Dunning, 32, was found dead at a flat above a row of shops in Kingston Crescent, North End, on Tuesday evening.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested after a 32-year-old woman died in a flat above a row of shops in Kingston Crescent, North End. The man, from Portsmouth, was arrested on Tuesday, December 17 at around 10pm.''Pictured is: The flat above the shops in Kingston Crescent, North End.''Picture: Sarah Standing (201219-3924)

Business owners saw three ambulances and police vehicles at the property next to the junction opposite the Blue Anchor pub in London Road.

The flat is above the row of shops including Joker Tattoo and the former Crumbs sandwich shop.

Police have halted bin collections in the area as they hunt for evidence to bring the killer to justice, Detective Inspector Adam Edwards said.

Police tape in Pitcroft Lane

Tesco worker Kayleigh’s death has left her friends and family ‘heartbroken’.

Speaking to The News a friend, who asked not to be named, said: ‘From all I know of Kayleigh all I can say is that she never had any enemies, she never upset anyone.

‘She was funny, she had a funny laugh, and was well liked - she was comical.

‘She kept herself to herself, she was genuinely a nice girl.

Police in a a yard behind Bimble Scooter Services between Kingston Crescent and Heathfield Road. Picture taken December 20

Another friend said: ‘It’s tragic, she was only young. She had her whole life ahead of her.’

Paramedics raised the alarm just before 10pm after Kayleigh died. Police arrived and arrested a 48-year-old city man on suspicion of murder. He is in custody.

Forensics officers have been scouring the flat. A yard behind the flat and in Pol Garage, Heathfield Road, was shut off. A gate in Pitcroft Lane opening into the yard was cordoned off with police tape.

The tragedy has left people living in the busy street stunned. A 73-year-old woman, who asked not to be named, said: ‘It’s just upsetting. It’s sad, I was quite shocked about it.

‘I didn’t realise what it was all about. Then yesterday when there were still police about I realised it’s not somebody passing away from natural causes.

‘I’ve never heard anything like this before. It’s not very nice to have it happen on your doorstep. It’s frightening.

‘I just hope the police can get it sorted as quickly as possible.’

Police said the incident was ‘isolated’ but released no details on the death.

Officers have been going door-to-door searching for CCTV between 5am and 10pm on Tuesday, and have been interviewing nearby residents.

Rob Gould, owner of Bimble Scooter Services in the row of shops underneath the flats, said: ‘I’m really surprised. It’s quite shocking - you don’t expect it right on your doorstep.’

Det Insp Edwards said: ‘This is an incredibly serious incident where a woman has lost her life so we must ensure we do everything to gather all potential evidence so that the person responsible is brought to justice.’

Friends have posted ‘RIP Kayleigh’ on social media.

Call police on 101 quoting Operation Bureau.