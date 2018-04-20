Road closed as police coax man down from bridge in Portsmouth

POLICE were called to a Cosham bridge this morning after a man was reported to be on the wrong side of the railings.

Officers attended the scene between the Portsbridge roundabout and Medina Road early this morning after passersby raised their concerns when spotting the man teetering on the edge.

Police officers closed the road while they tried to persuade the man to climb back over the railings. The man eventually agreed to come down and the police took him home.

The road was reopened just after 7am.

A spokesperson for the police said: ‘We received a call at 5.24am regarding concern for the welfare of a man seen on the wrong side of the railings on a bridge on Northern Road, Cosham.

‘Officers attended. The road was closed as a precaution. The man came back onto the right side of the railings and was taken home.’