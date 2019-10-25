Robber threatens bookmakers staff and makes off with cash

A robber threatened staff at a bookmakers before making off with money.

Police have reported that a man, wearing a dark coloured balaclava, walked into Coral at Locks Heath Shopping Village at about 7.45pm on Thursday night.

Locks Heath shopping village. Picture: Google Maps

After leaving with money he was seen walking past Waitrose and through the shopping village’s car park. No injuries were reported.

The man was described as wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a white top and black trainers.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘Our investigation is at an early stage and officers are in the area making enquiries.

‘We know that the shopping centre was busy and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened.’

Anyone with information, or dash cam footage of the shopping centre at about that time, is asked to call police quoting the crime reference number 44190381847.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.