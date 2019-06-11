Robber wearing tights over his head and carrying 'bag for life' raids Havant store

A ROBBER wearing a pair of tights over his head stole around £250 from a shop in Havant.

The man entered the One Stop in Emsworth Road at about 9.30pm last night.

He was wearing a pair of tights over his head and demanded money from the tills.

The man stole about £250 and left the shop in the direction on Southleigh Road. He was carrying an Asda ‘bag for life’, which he had put the money in.

It is believed that before entering the shop the man was stood under trees next to the shop’s car park.

The suspect was described as:

- Male

- Between 5’ 10” – 6’ 2” tall

- Average – broad build

- He was wearing a grey top and black bottoms

- He was carrying an Asda ‘bag for life’

Were you in the area last night and did you see anything suspicious? Did you see the man described, either before or after the robbery?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44190199695. Alternatively, call the anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.