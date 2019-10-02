Robber who spent his ill-gotten gains at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth has his sentence reduced

Have your say

A ROBBER who went on a shopping spree in Portsmouth after a series of offences has had his sentence reduced by a judge.

As previously reported in The News, Wayne Grant and Connor Davis were jailed after robbing two petrol stations and a Betfred bookies in Eastleigh, Hedge End and Southampton in just under 48 hours between 25-26 September 2017.

Wayne Grant and Connor Davis were jailed at Southampton Crown Court for robbery. Picture: Hampshire police

Wearing balaclavas and brandishing a knife and a baton, the pair took at least £2,350 – before treating themselves at Gunwharf Quays.

But at Southampton Crown Court on Friday, September 27, Grant, 27 from Byron Road, Southampton, had his sentence reduced by Judge peter Henry.

Convicted of three robberies, Grant was initially sentenced to eight years in prison, while Davis, 25 of no fixed address, was sentenced to nine.

Now, following a crown court ruling, Grant’s sentence has been reduced to seven and a half years in prison.

Davis did not have his sentenced reduced.

