Residents in Cemetery Road, Southampton are being warned to remain alert by police.

There have been four reports of robberies in the street between August 28 and October 10.

Keys and or cash were stolen in three of the incidents.

Cemetery Road, Southampton. Picture: Google Maps

On two occasions it has been reported that a man has strangled the victim until they were unconscious before stealing their belongings.

In a statement, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We know these incidents are very concerning and we don’t want to alarm you but we are asking you to remain alert.

‘We are also asking anyone who may have been a victim of crime in this area or seen anything that has concerned or worried you, to please get in touch.

‘We’re not interested in your reasons for going there – we need you to speak to us.

‘You can speak to specially trained officers if this would help you feel more comfortable, anonymously if you wish.’

Increased patrols will continue in the area. If you see an officer and have any concerns or information, please don’t hesitate to speak to them.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, please call police on 101 or online here quoting 44210411024.

If you don’t want to deal with the police directly, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.

