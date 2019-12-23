Robbers hold Portsmouth shop staff at knifepoint before stealing cash and cigarettes

Have your say

Two men threatened shop workers with a knife and left with a bag full of cigarettes and £300 in cash.

The robbers entered One Stop in Hayling Avenue, in Portsmouth, at about 10.25pm on Saturday December 21 and started shouting at staff.

CCTV from One Stop in Hayling Avenue, Portsmouth on Saturday December 21. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Police said the men – one was carrying a knife - demanded cigarettes and money from the till.

They have released photos of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

READ MORE: Taxi driver used fake insurance documents for fleet of 18 cars in Portsmouth

Anyone who saw either of the two men in the Baffins area of Portsmouth that night are asked to contact police.

CCTV from One Stop in Hayling Avenue, Portsmouth on Saturday December 21. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

To get in touch call 101 quoting crime reference number 44190458284.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use their online form.

READ MORE: Portsmouth man appears in court charged with murder of Kayleigh Dunning