Robbers raid M27 petrol station and injure customer

ROBBERS raided a petrol station on the M27, sparking a police manhunt today.

Rownhams Services on the westbound carriageway near Southampton was targeted at 3.34am.

Police say the petrol station was entered by a thug who struck a customer in the face before stealing cash and cigarettes.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The customer, a 24-year-old man, sustained facial injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.

‘Nobody else was injured during the incident.

‘A cordon is currently in place at the scene while our enquires continue.’

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with any information about the crime to get in touch.

A fortnight ago a cash machine was stolen from the westbound Rownhams services after it was ram-raided by thieves in a 4x4.

Anyone with information about today’s robbery should call police on 101 quoting reference number 44170465323.