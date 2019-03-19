Robbery suspect from North Yorkshire snared during police bust in Fareham 

Have your say

A ROBBERY suspect from North Yorkshire was snared by police during a pre-planned sting in Fareham.

Officers descended upon a property in Wallington Shore Road at 9.45am on Saturday to apprehend the male, who was wanted in connection with a robbery at a jewellers in Northallerton, North Yorkshire earlier this March 11.

Hampshire police conducted the raid on behalf of North Yorkshire Police.

Victor Okumu, 38, of Queen Street, Lazenby, has since been charged with robbing Bradley's Jewellers.

He appeared at York Magistrates Court today.