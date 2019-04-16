Robbery suspects quizzed by police after knife-point threat in Gosport

THREE men arrested after an armed robbery in Gosport are facing further questioning by police.

Armed police, helicopters and sniffer dogs scoured the streets yesterday after a robbery in Forton Road, where a woman in her 50s was reportedly threatened with a knife at 12.54pm.

Picture: Shaun Roster

A 20-year-old and an 18-year-old from Liverpool, and a 32-year-old, whose address is not known, were all arrested yesterday, and remain in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190130042.

