Robbery victims, 17 and 22, attacked by gang of three thugs in Locks Heath and Warsash

Have your say

ROBBERS viciously attacked a man and teenage boy in linked attacks, police have said.

Just minutes after midnight this morning a 17-year-old boy was hit in the face by three men who got out of a silver vehicle in Locks Road, Locks Heath.

Police are looking to track down three men after two incidents in which the victims were attacked and robbed.

They stole his phone and headphones.

Just hours earlier at 9.50pm on Saturday three men approached two other men, 22 and 21, who were sitting on a bench outside St Mary’s Church, in Church Road, Warsash.

They attacked the 22-year-old leaving him with a chipped tooth after threatening the younger man.

The robbers took a backpack, iPhone and a black Hugo Boss wallet

READ MORE: Woman kicks man away as he grabs her from behind in Southsea

Police believe the two incidents are linked.

The white suspects are men aged between 18-25. One had dark hair and bushy eyebrows, was scrawny and had sunken cheeks. He was 5ft 9ins and was wearing a light grey hooded top.

Another suspect was around 6ft, of broad and was wearing a red and green Gucci belt. The third man was lanky, 5ft 10ins tall, slim and had broad shoulders.

A woman in her early 20s wearing a pink or purple coat was spotted in the car. Police want to talk to her.

READ MORE: Thieves steal £3,000 worth of cigarettes from lorry on M3

Call 101 quoting 44200004626 with any information.

Alternatively, if people want to remain anonymous they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.