Rogue trader warning as pensioner, 90, saved from losing £3,500 in ‘questionable’ roof insulation contract

A 90-year-old nearly lost £3,500 in a ‘questionable’ transaction in roof insulation contract, Trading Standards have warned.

Portsmouth City Council"s team and police visited the Cosham pensioner on Thursday after the near-victim alerted authorities.

Officers dealt with the trader, who has not been named, and cancelled the contract worth more than £3,500.

The resident was worried about ‘losing money unnecessarily,’ the council said in a statement.

Councillor Dave Ashmore, cabinet member for environment and community safety, said. ‘We advise Portsmouth residents to be extra vigilant during this unprecedented peak of hot weather.

‘Please keep an eye on elderly relatives, friends, and neighbours who may be confined to their homes and subject to visits by unscrupulous traders.

‘This intervention demonstrates the commitment and efficiency of our Trading Standards team, and I am delighted that the resident has been helped in this way.’

Now the council has issued tips on how to avoid being conned: