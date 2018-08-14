Roofer caught with drugs in Portsmouth nightclub after tip-off from caller 

A ROOFER reported to police for allegedly being involved in selling drugs at Mutiny Festival boasted in a nightclub about buying 'beans' at the event where two young people died.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court heard officers were called to Pryzm, in Stanhope Road, when police were told Connor Bowman was selling drugs at the nightclub.

Prosecutor Andrew Newman said the caller added he was 'involved in the distribution and sale of drugs at Mutiny Festival'.

Youngsters Tommy Cowan, 20, and Georgia Jones, 18, died on the first night of the festival at King George V Playing Fields on May 26.

In court, Mr Newman said: 'He was heard to say "I was at the Mutiny Festival, I bought pills off people whilst I was there – there were people going round saying beans, beans. I bought beans".

Cops arrived at the nightclub at 3am on May 28 - less than two days after Tommy and Georgia died – and seized two bags of white powder tucked in 22-year-old Bowman's boxer shorts after arresting and searching him.

He denies dealing and was not charged with the offence.

Magistrates were told Bowman's family home was searched and two small bags containing a white crystal-like substance were found.

Drugs were tested and found to be the class A drug cocaine and ketamine, a class B drug. In court he admitted possession of both.

The court heard Bowman, of Wymering Lane, Portsmouth, was 'upset' at the allegation he was involved in selling drugs at Mutiny. He was not charged with supplying drugs.

Simon Moger, defending, said: 'Mr Bowman bought the drugs at the festival – he could very easily have been another victim because as you know two young people died after taking drugs at that festival, he could have been a victim.

'He is very upset and angry it was even suggested he was involved in the supply of drugs and as you might imagine the fact that the finger of suspicion pointed at him caused problems for him.

'But it's something he entirely refutes and appears before the court charged with possession because what the police found was consistent with possession.'

Magistrates fined him £350 for the cocaine and imposed no separate penalty for the ketamine.

No action was taken on a crown court community order Bowman had been handed in March for possession of cannabis. The court heard he owes £2,860 to the courts in charges.

Bowman must pay £85 prosecution costs and £35 victim surcharge.

Police confirmed that Bowman had been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after the Mutiny festival but is no longer under investigation.

Four other people arrested during an investigation into the supply of drugs at Mutiny Festival remain under investigation.