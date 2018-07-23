Royal Mail office date of closure confirmed​​                                              

ROYAL Mail has confirmed the closure date of its Emsworth delivery office – and operations will be moved to Havant.

This follows discussions with the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and office workers, and Royal Mail said there will be no impact on deliveries to customers, who will be served by the same postmen and women.

But he Monday, August 20 closure means that if undelivered mail needs to be collected, residents will have to go to Havant rather than Emsworth, unless it is left with a neighbour.

Councillor Richard Kennett, who represents Emsworth on Havant Borough Council, said this is a ‘real shame’ for those who can’t travel easily.

He said: ‘The delivery office has been under threat for some time. The closure is a real loss for residents who will have difficulty getting to Havant, despite Royal Mail describing it as a ‘relocation’.

Royal Mail said the move is part of its ongoing transformation to increase the efficiency of its operations