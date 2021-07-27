HMS Nelson in Portsmouth. Picture: Google

‘Aggressive’ Able Seaman Mitieli Vakalaca had been drinking heavily and playing cards with the woman before allegedly forcing himself upon her, Bulford military court was told.

The 26-year-old was said to have been 'too drunk' to have sex and became 'increasingly frustrated' at the woman's insistence that he wear a condom.

He then 'slapped away' her hand when she went to check if he was wearing protection, saying 'don't… touch me', the court heard.

AB Vakalaca - who denies rape and attempted rape - allegedly attacked the woman at the HMS Nelson in Portsmouth.

In her police interview, which was played to the court, the alleged victim - who cannot be named for legal reasons - said she had up to two cans of dark fruits cider but the defendant ‘had been mixing vodka with them’.

When they were alone she told him she was going to bed, she told the court.

‘I sat down on my desk and [AB Vakalaca] came up and said, “So what are we doing?” I replied “I don't know about you but I'm going to bed.” This was about two o'clock in the morning.

‘[AB Vakalaca] came up in front of me and kissed me. He was trying to kiss my neck and I pushed him off and said 'I'm going to bed'.

‘I went into my bathroom, washed my makeup off, brushed my teeth and got ready for bed.

‘I came out and he was still there, undressing... I was feeling a bit light-headed, and said “I am going to bed”.’

‘I got in the clothes I was wearing. I thought he would take that hint as “I'm going to bed - leave”.’

She added: ‘He turned off my lamp and was trying to kiss me and kiss my neck.

‘He started undressing me - he tried to perform oral sex on me and I told him he was being too aggressive.

‘He grabbed a condom out of my drawer, put it on and tried to have sex with me [but] couldn't maintain an erection.’

She said the sailor got ‘more and more aggressive’ and she ‘pushed him off’ saying ‘no’.

She added: ‘The light was off so I couldn't see what was happening. At this point all that was going through my head was “if this is going to happen, I need to make sure that condom is on.”

‘I tried to feel if it was there but he slapped my hand away, pinned it down and said “don't… touch me”.’

The court heard the alleged victim told him ‘no’ three times and ‘pushed him away’.

She then locked herself in the bathroom and texted a friend on WhatsApp, saying 'I need you to come to my cabin and get me. I'm not joking. Don't leave until I'm with you.'

When her friend, who was on duty at the naval base in Portsmouth, arrived at her room, she fled with him.

‘I got to the second floor of stairs and started hyperventilating,’ she said. ‘I couldn't breathe. I said “He's still in my cabin. He's still there”.’

The court martial heard AB Vakalaca was found asleep in the woman's bed sometime later, with condoms and packets strewn around the room.

He later sent her text messages saying ‘We will be having babies’ and ‘We'll chat about this tomorrow’, the hearing was told.

