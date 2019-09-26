Have your say

AN ANIMAL charity has spoken of its concern after a police horse called Luna was punched at the Portsmouth vs Southampton football derby on Tuesday night.

The 52-year-old Pompey fan was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and attempting to cause criminal damage after a video of a man punching a Hampshire and Thames Valley police horse, named Luna, following the match at Fratton Park was shared on social media..

A man was caught on video punching a horse ahead of the Pompey v Saints match at Fratton Park.

He has been released from custody.

The RSPCA has spoken out over the incident.

A spokeswoman for RSPCA said: ‘We're concerned to hear about this, and understand the police are looking into this further.

‘We would appeal to those who take part in such events to treat these animals with care and respect and to remember that their actions can have serious effects on the animals’ welfare.

‘Anyone with any information relating to this is urged to contact the police.’

Hampshire police confirmed five arrests were made on the evening, including over the horse incident.

Saints fan Dean Baigrie, 40, of Taplings Close, Winchester, has been charged with possession of a firework/ flare at a sporting event and throwing a missile onto a football playing area.

He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on October 31.

Two Portsmouth fans, an 18-year-old man and 19-year-old man, both were given a conditional caution for public order offences.

A third Blues fan, 20, was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence. He was later released with no further action to be taken.