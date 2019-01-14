A RUNAWAY bird is on the loose in the countryside and police are on the hunt to track it down.

The animal, which is said to be a Rhea and reportedly called Chris, has been seen on the run in South Oxfordshire over the weekend.

Since escaping from its home the large flightless bird has been causing ‘a few road issues’ in the area around the village of Sonning Common.

Police are warning residents to not try and catch the bird as it is ‘ very powerful’.

Yesterday Thames Valley Police Roads Policing tweeted: ‘Our own take on Hot Fuzz! This fella on the loose causing a few road issues in Sonning Common, when we approached him he gave it the legs! "Offender" outstanding, last seen across the fields!'

And in a follow up post on Facebook they added: ‘The owner has now been informed and is trying to locate the bird.

‘Thanks to everyone for informing us of this incident. We would stress that members of public do not try and catch the bird as large birds are very powerful.’

A Rhea is a type of flightless bird native to South America and are distantly related to the ostrich and emus.

They were named after the Greek Titan Rhea by German zoologist Paul Möhring in 1752.