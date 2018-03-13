Russian football hooligan charged after Portsmouth man left paralysed at Euro 2016

FRENCH police have charged an alleged Russian football hooligan for attacking a Portsmouth man with a metal bar, it has been reported.

An unnamed 31-year-old man was taken into custody today, alleged to have assaulted 51-year-old Andrew Bache, the Mail Online has said.

Pompey fan Mr Bache was left paralysed on his left side after fans clashed before England’s game with Russia in Marseille, at the Euros in June, 2016.

The man taken in by police is alleged to have caused him brain injuries, a cardiac arrest and a lung infection, as well as breaking a number of his bones.

Mail Online reported Marseille prosecutor, Xavier Tarabeux, confirmed the Russian would face as long as 10 years in prison if he found was guilty of ‘violence carried out in a group carrying weapons, causing permanent disability’.

It also said he is ‘likely’ to be kept in prison until his trial later this year, and has been linked to a highly-organised gang which targeted England fans at the football championships two years ago.

The charge comes after friends of Mr Bache quickly raised more than £27,000 for his family after the assault – enabling them to fly him home, where he received treatment at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Following the violence, Uefa handed Russia a suspended disqualification and a £119,000 disqualification for its fans’ actions.