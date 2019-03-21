Have your say

SCHOOLS and community groups are being urged to bid for funding to improve the safety of their local area.

Organisations operating in the Portsmouth North and South constituency areas are invited to put themselves forward to receive a small grant as part of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Safer Together event to be held in Cascades Shopping Centre in May 2019.

Event spokesperson, Michael Lane, said: ‘Reducing crime and promoting public safety is delivered in partnership. Success creates safer communities and reduces the burden on stretched public services.’

Any interested groups should call 01962 871595 to request a form.