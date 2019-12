Samurai sword and suspected drugs found in Gosport home

Have your say

A SAMURAI sword and suspected drugs were seized from a house in Gosport.

A warrant was executed on a house in Whitecross Close yesterday morning.

Drugs found in Gosport. Picture Gosport Police

READ MORE: Police called to flat in Cosham after woman dies

A police spokesman said: ‘A warrant was executed on a property in Whitecross Close, Gosport at around 10.50am yesterday, Monday, December 16.

A Samurai sword and a small amount of a powder suspected to be drug were seized..

No arrests have been made.

READ MORE: 'We could have been killed': Couple hit by debris as suspected drunk-driver smashes into barrier outside Portsmouth Magistrates' Court