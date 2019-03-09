THE murderer of young schoolgirl Sarah Payne has reportedly pledged to sue prison bosses after being attacked four times while in jail.

Twisted Roy Whiting is demanding £10,000 after claiming his protection at Wakefield Prison, in Yorkshire, had been inadequate.

The 60-year-old child killer, formerly of Littlehampton, in West Sussex, is currently serving a 40-year sentence for the murder of the eight-year-old.

But he has moaned that he is now a ‘dead man walking’, the Daily Star has reported.

Whiting snatched Sarah as she played hide and seek with her brothers in a cornfield near her grandparents' home in July 2000.

Her body was found in a field around 15 miles from where she disappeared.

Speaking to the Daily Star a source close to the matter said: 'Whiting is sensing some cash so he can sit in his cell all day and not work.

'He reckons the fact that he has to leave his cell each day to go to work makes him a target and says it is only a matter of time before he's done in properly.

'He says the prison has failed to look after him and is going to go for £10,000 and then he'll have enough cash in his prison bank account not to work.

'He claims to be a dead man walking and his fearful for his life.'

Whiting is currently at maximum security Wakefield Prison, which houses some of the UK's most dangerous criminals.

The former mechanic has been attacked four times while in the jail, having previously been slashed with a razor and stabbed with a sharpened toilet brush in various attacks.

Back in 2017, he was battered with a flask by another prisoner, and in November 2018 he was battered and left for dead by two fellow murderers.