Sarah Wellgreen disappearance now a murder investigation as search for Portsmouth beauty therapist continues

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Portsmouth beauty therapist Sarah Wellgreen are now being her the case as a potential murder.

The 46-year-old was last seen on October 9 in Bazes Shaw, Kent, where friends and family she lives part-time between her work and home in Portsmouth.

Mother-of-five Ms Wellgreen's disappearance has been called 'out of character' by friends.

Kent police said she left her car at the Kent address and she has 'disappeared without a trace'.

Head of major crime, Detective Superintendent Paul Fotheringham, said: 'It is entirely out of character for her to go missing and having conducted extensive enquiries and searches, this case is now being treated as a potential murder.

‘Sarah has disappeared without a trace, the only item missing from the home is her black iPhone 4.'

Police have searched around the New Ash Green area and surrounding rural areas.

Det Supt Fotheringham said: ‘We have experts with specialist technology and forensic scientists working with us to try and find Sarah.

‘Residents, businesses and landowners in the rural areas around New Ash Green are asked to check their outhouses, and areas surrounding their properties.'

It comes after Ms Wellgreen’s father Anthony Wellgreen, 67, said: 'I just don't understand it at all. It's not her character to disappear like this, nothing like this has ever happened before. We are all just so worried about her.