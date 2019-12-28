Scaffolder branded a 'rat' by judge who spared him jail for posting ex-partner's naked photos

A MAN who posted naked images of his child’s mother online has been branded a ‘rat’ by a judge.

Scaffolder Duane Foster, 20, admitted putting the three photos of his ex-partner on Facebook after she sent images via ‘FaceTime’.

Duane Foster, 20, of Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth, admitted revenge porn at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard the images were posted for two to three minutes.

‘The crown would say the images are circulated widely or publicly,’ prosecutor Lucy Linington said.

District judge Anthony Callaway said: ‘Someone who can do that to the mother of his child is a rat.’

But mitigating, John Naylor said his client swiftly deleted the images realising what he had done was wrong.

Mr Naylor said: ‘There’s some sort of catalyst to this. The images were sent to him on FaceTime, saying “this is what your friends are going to get”.

‘He then, in a fit of pique, posts them in public, realises after two to three minutes what he’s done wrong. Another (person) phoned the female concerned and that’s how the police became involved.’

He added: ‘He’s deeply regretful for what had happened.’

But Mr Naylor then went on to say: ‘She’s rightly upset she’s caused this calamity.’

Prosecutor Ms Linington was quick to point out the victim was not ‘the cause of the calamity,’ and added: ‘The defendant pleads guilty, I think that’s very clear to identify.

‘I don’t think you can say it’s (the victim’s) fault that she is in the position she is in.’

Mr Naylor added: ‘I’m certainly not going behind that.’

Sentencing, judge Callaway imposed a three-month jail term suspended for two years with 20 days’ building better relationships course and 150 hours’ unpaid work under a two-year community order.

Foster must pay £85 costs. The court heard the victim still wants him to be involved in their child’s life.

He admitted a charge of disclosing private sexual photographs on July 29, 2019. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody at court on November 11.

Zoe Jackson, operations manager at domestic abuse charity Aurora New Dawn, said: ‘It is a crime for anyone to share private, sexual images of another person without their consent.

‘It may also be an offence for another person to re-share or re-post those images. This behaviour represents a massive invasion of privacy and a breach of trust: it is important to be clear that responsibility lies solely with the perpetrator and not with the victim, for whom the impact of these crimes can be absolutely devastating.

‘If you have been the victim of image-based sexual abuse, or you are worried about this issue, you can contact our specialist digital media advocate for support and advice on (023) 9247 9254. You can also report to the police via 101.’