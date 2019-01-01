Scammers posing as police force Gosport pensioner, in his 80s, to withdraw cash at bank

Devious fraudsters posing as police officers tricked a man in his 80s to take out cash believing he was helping a probe into counterfeit currency.

The victim, who was called on New Year’s Eve is just one of the latest people targeted in Gosport during December.

Hampshire police said the elderly man became suspicious and did not hand over any cash after withdrawing an unspecified amount.

A spokesman said: ‘We are urging people to warn friends and relatives after a man from Gosport was contacted as part of a scam.

’The man, aged in his eighties, was contacted by phone at home on Monday, December 31 by a man pretending to be a police officer.

’The so-called officer said that he was investigating counterfeit currency.

’He asked the victim to withdraw cash from his bank, which he did, but did not pass any cash to a third party because he became suspicious.

’We have received a number of similar reports in the Gosport area during December.

’Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44180483121.’