Scammers threatening ‘legal action’ operating in south Hampshire

AGGRESSIVE scammers posing as tax officials are leaving threatening voicemails on people’s phones in Hampshire.

HMRC says it has received reports of phone calls being made by scammers threatening legal action – with the voicemails suggesting that residents are on their ‘final warning’.

Although this is not a new scam – with reports of similar operations on the Isle of Wight in April – HMRC says it wants to flag up the issue to residents.

A spokesman from HRMC said: ‘Phone scams are widely reported, and generally attempt to target elderly and vulnerable people. They often involve people receiving a call out of the blue and being told that HMRC is investigating them.

‘If you can’t verify the identity of the caller, we recommend that you do not speak to them.

‘HMRC will call people about outstanding tax bills, and sometimes use automated messages, however this would include your taxpayer reference number. If you are uncertain of the caller hang up and call HMRC directly to check – you can confirm our call centre numbers on GOV.UK if you are unsure.

‘For tax credits we do not include your details in any voicemail messages.’

To report any suspicious activity, call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

If you think you’ve given any personal information in reply to a suspicious phone call, email or text, contact HMRC immediately.