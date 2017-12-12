Schoolgirl hits out at Havant hit-and-run driver

Have your say

SCHOOLGIRL Bethany Godman has told of being sent ‘flying’ in hit-and-run crash as she crossed the street.

The 15-year-old was crossing Parkhouse Farm Way in Warren Park when she was hit by a white Ford Transit van.

The impact sent her flying – landing back on the pavement after she had started crossing the road.

Year 10 Park Community School pupil Bethany said: ‘They didn’t even stop to see if I was okay – they drove off.

‘I flew across the road a couple of steps from where I got hit.

‘It’s a bit of a cowardly thing to do.

‘It’s not something that you would expect anyone that has been brought up with manners to behave.

‘They should’ve got out and looked if I was okay and if not phoned an ambulance.’

Bethany was on her way to school, and was near the junction with Middle Park Way, when she was hit at 7.50am.

She went on to the school, who took her home to mum Charlotte, 38, who went with her to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Medics did not X-ray the youngster as they said they would be unable to treat broken ribs even if they found they were broken, her mum said. She is still in some pain and is not back at school.

Charlotte, who called police later in the morning, added: ‘She said the driver waited for her to get out of the road and then he drove off.

‘She heard a van screeching round the corner.

‘All that she remembers is that the bloke hit her in the ribs.’

Hampshire police are now appealing for witnesses to the hit-and-run to call in.

Bethany added: ‘I went to cross the road, I was on the phone, I pulled my phone away from my ear.

‘There wasn’t much traffic, went to cross the road, I heard a bang – a white Transit came round.

‘I went flying one way, my bag fell off my shoulder and my head landed on my bag — that supported my head.

‘I didn’t think anything of it, brought myself up and all I could see was the Transit making off.

‘The nearest place to go was school, so I made my way there and school brought me home.’

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8.24am on Monday to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a white van on Park House Farm Way in Havant.

‘The pedestrian, a 15-year-old girl, suffered injuries to her ribs and was taken to hospital.

‘The van did not stop at the scene. Enquiries are on-going.

‘Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44170480447.’