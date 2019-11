A TERRIFIED schoolgirl was shocked after spotting a man with his trousers down in a park.

Hampshire police said the girl's mum phoned police yesterday afternoon about the incident in Stanley Park, Gosport, at around 3.46pm.

Stanley Park in Gosport

A police spokesman said: 'When the girl walked passed him, the man pulled his trousers up.'

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44190425470.