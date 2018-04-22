Schoolgirls flee after seeing man naked from the waist down in Portsmouth park

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after three schoolgirls saw a man naked from the waist down in a park in Portsmouth.

The three girls were walking home from school on Friday April 20 at approximately 3.20pm through Great Salterns Recreation Ground.

They saw a male who was naked from the waist down and wearing a balaclava, who was believed to been have been touching himself inappropriately.

A police spokesperson said: ‘There is believed to have been a male who has been described as elderly that was walking his dog at the time.

‘He provided some reassurance to the girls, we are keen to hear from him to understand what he may have witnessed, if you are this male or know who it is, please get him to contact 101 quoting 44180145873.

‘If anyone was in the area at the time, and may have witnessed this or the girls running away can you please contact us on 101 quoting the above reference.’