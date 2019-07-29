Sean Aldridge victim: 'He’s hurt me - I feel like damaged goods'

A BRAVE victim revealed the depths of despair her life had plunged to when reading her statement at the sentencing of paedophile teacher Sean Aldridge.

Aldridge was given a 12-year jail term for having sexual activity with four girls aged 13-16 at Warblington School between 2006-2012.

PE teacher Sean Aldridge, 37, of Edmund Road, Southsea, was jailed for 12 years at Portsmouth Crown Court after being found guilty of 25 charges for grooming and having sex with four school girls at Warblington School in Havant. Picture: Hampshire police

The now young woman, whose virginity was stolen by Aldridge, told Portsmouth Crown Court how her childhood was ‘robbed’ by the predator.

‘I felt happy and in love,’ she said of her fantasy relationship with Aldridge. ‘I felt special and chosen. He was a teacher who was willing to risk it all for me.

‘But when I had left school and was at college I wondered why it was a secret and why he was so cagey and unavailable. Alarm bells started to ring.’

As time went on the victim just thought her ‘first love’ was just ‘not meant to be’.

But with her mental health unravelling as she struggled with anxiety the girl, who underwent therapy, realised she ‘needed closure’.

‘I had fallen in love with him and couldn’t move forward. I wondered what was wrong with me and why he wanted to hurt me,’ she said.

‘I gave my virginity to a guy who just wanted to get his kicks.

‘I felt dirty, abused, stupid and embarrassed. He wrapped up his abuse in a love story.’

The pain runs deep, even now. She said: ‘He’s hurt me. I feel like damaged goods.

‘I was a 14-year-old going through a difficult time and you robbed me of my childhood.’

The victim said Aldridge ‘lacked remorse’ - highlighted during his sentencing as he shook his head and muttered ‘bull****’ - and just wanted him to know the pain he had inflicted.

‘I just want you to realise the damage you have caused,’ she said before adding: ‘I’ve got my closure and now I’m going to put myself back together piece by piece.

‘I will never let anyone make me feel so dirty and used as you did to me.’