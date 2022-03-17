Alisa, 13, and her mother, Baiba Sniedzina, 52, were last seen in Devonshire Avenue, Portsmouth, just before 3.30pm today.

Baiba is not currently the legal guardian of Alisa and police say she has taken her daughter without permission.

Officers are following several lines of inquiry and appealing for anyone who may have seen them to contact them immediately.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alisa, 13, and her mother Baiba Sniedzina, 52, were last seen in Devonshire Avenue, Portsmouth, just before 3.30pm today (March 17).

Alina is 5ft 4in and slim with mousy brown hair and blonde dyed tips.

She was wearing a mustard-coloured top and black leggings and carrying a teal-coloured hoodie.

Her mother, Baiba, is 5ft 10in , wearing a black T-shirt and leggings.

If you have seen Alisa or Baiba or have any information on their whereabouts, call 999, quoting reference 44220106864.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron