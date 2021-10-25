Search for man with links to Gosport and Fareham after he absconded from a secure police unit

POLICE are searching for a 62-year-old man with links to the Gosport and Fareham areas after he absconded from a secure unit.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Monday, 25th October 2021, 9:49 am

Raymond Jones, who is white, skinny, bald, and around 5ft 4ins tall, escaped from the Thatcham unit yesterday.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Sally Russell, said: ‘We are appealing for the public to please contact us immediately if they spot someone matching Raymond Jones’ description.

‘We would advise members of the public not to approach him, however if they do see him we would ask them to call 999 immediately.’

Raymond Jones. Picture: TVP West Yorkshire

He has been known to frequent Thatcham and Newbury town centres however he may have travelled to Hampshire or Dorset.

He has connections to Hampshire namely Wickham, Lindford as well Kingston, Gosport and Fareham, but also to Dorset.

