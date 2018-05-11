Search for missing Portsmouth man, 74, who has Alzheimer’s

Have your say

A MAN with Alzheimer’s has gone missing in Portsmouth.

Philip Peart, 74, was seen leaving his home in All Saints Road, at 3.15am today – but he has not been seen since.

Police confirmed Mr Peart has Alzheimer’s and his family are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for his welfare.

He is described as being white, 5’ 8” of a medium build and he has a shaved head.

He was last seen wearing a fluffy tartan, hooded jacket, a flat cap, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information should call us on 101, quoting ref 44180174828.