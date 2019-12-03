Search for missing Royal Navy sailor sparks calls to police with 'lines of enquiry' in Britain and Gibraltar

THE search for a missing Royal Navy sailor thought to have been murdered has sparked huge public interest – leading to calls from the public.

Police have pursued lines of enquiry in both Britain and in Gibraltar as they search Trafalgar Cemetery for the Simon’s remains.

Pictures show the search on December 2 2019 for missing Royal Navy sailor Simon Parkes who vanished in December 1986 after HMS Illustrious arrived at the Rock. Hampshire police and Royal Gibraltar Police are searching Trafalgar Cemetery for his remains. Picture: Johnny Bugeja/Gibraltar Chronicle

Press in Gibraltar have reported officers have been working on a raised tomb in the cemetery.

As reported, homicide detectives launched the search on Monday – nearly 33 years after Simon vanished at the age of 18 in December 1986.

They suspect radio operator Simon was murdered.

He was serving aboard HMS Illustrious at the time. Police investigated his disappearance in 2001 when Allan Grismon, 60, was convicted of two horrific murders in Portsmouth.

Grimson had been a shipmate on board the aircraft carrier when she put in at Gibraltar.

Detective Inspector Roger Wood told The News: ‘Our investigations out here in Gibraltar are continuing as planned and has generated significant interest from the public both at home in the UK and here in Gibraltar.

‘This has led to a number of calls into us which has given us lines of enquiry to follow-up in the UK and Gibraltar.

‘We really appreciate such a response because the more people who know about what we are doing, the more likely someone, somewhere will come forward with that key piece of information we have been looking for to help bring Simon home.’

