Search for teenagers who allegedly kicked 63-year-old man to floor in Portsmouth park 

A VULNERABLE 63-year-old man was allegedly kicked to the floor by a group of youths in a park in Portsmouth.

Officers are searching for information on four teenagers who reportedly surrounded the man in Milton Park on Sunday and stole tobacco from him.

A tweet by Pompey Police read: ‘Were U in Milton Park @ 3-3.20pm Sun (5/5)? A vulnerable 63y/o man was surrounded by 4 youths while walking through the park.

‘It's alleged they kicked him until he fell to the floor & stole tobacco. All 4 boys were white, short & about 16y/o.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44190154808.

