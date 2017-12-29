Search for thug who struck man with bottle in Havant

AN E-FIT has been released following an assault in Havant.
Police are investigating an assault which took place on Foxcott Grove in Havant on Wednesday December 27.
A 25 year-old man reported that he was assaulted at around 6:30am by a man holding a bottle.
He was left with a cut to his forehead, which required nine stitches.
The victim described the man who assaulted him as:
- White.
- Stocky build.
- He had a shaved head
- He was wearing a white t-shirt.
- He was carrying a bottle.
Anyone with information is asked to call DC Pete Bambury at Fratton Police Station on 101 quoting 44170499444.
In an emergency or if a crime is in progress please call 999.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.