Search for thug who struck man with bottle in Havant

Have your say

AN E-FIT has been released following an assault in Havant.

Police are investigating an assault which took place on Foxcott Grove in Havant on Wednesday December 27.

A 25 year-old man reported that he was assaulted at around 6:30am by a man holding a bottle.

He was left with a cut to his forehead, which required nine stitches.

The victim described the man who assaulted him as:

- White.

- Stocky build.

- He had a shaved head

- He was wearing a white t-shirt.

- He was carrying a bottle.

Anyone with information is asked to call DC Pete Bambury at Fratton Police Station on 101 quoting 44170499444.

In an emergency or if a crime is in progress please call 999.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.