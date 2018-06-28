Search for vandals who poured paint over Portsmouth police car

Have your say

VANDALS tipped paint over a Portsmouth police car.

Police are searching for yobs who slathered paint over their Ford estate in Fifth Street, Buckland, on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were parked in the area when the mess was made – between 4.45pm and 5.20pm – but did not catch the perpetrators.

They returned to their vehicle just before 5.30pm to find the tin of paint on its roof.

On Twitter, Hants Response Cops said: ‘Someone decided one of our vehicles needed a paint job whilst we were dealing with an incident in Fifth Street #Portsmouth.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180239326.