Search for vandals who poured paint over Portsmouth police car

The car - with a tin of paint on its roof - in Fifth Street, Portsmouth. Picture: Hants Response Cops on Twitter
The car - with a tin of paint on its roof - in Fifth Street, Portsmouth. Picture: Hants Response Cops on Twitter
A number of the items thrown from the property's upstairs windows toward the paramedics. Picture: South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust on Facebook

Paramedics ‘extremely shaken’ after being pelted with bricks in heart attack hoax call

0
Have your say

VANDALS tipped paint over a Portsmouth police car.

Police are searching for yobs who slathered paint over their Ford estate in Fifth Street, Buckland, on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were parked in the area when the mess was made – between 4.45pm and 5.20pm – but did not catch the perpetrators.

They returned to their vehicle just before 5.30pm to find the tin of paint on its roof.

On Twitter, Hants Response Cops said: ‘Someone decided one of our vehicles needed a paint job whilst we were dealing with an incident in Fifth Street #Portsmouth.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180239326.