Officers have carried out enquiries to locate Zackery Bell, and are now asking the public for assistance.

Zackery is wanted in connection with a sexual assault which was reported to have taken place in Waterlooville on December 6.

The 27-year-old is believed to be in Warwickshire, and he also has links to Sussex.

Zackery Bell, who is wanted after a sexual assault in Waterlooville

If you have seen him, or know where he is, do not approach him but contact police on 101, quoting 44200471788.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Dial 999 if a crime is in progress.

A police spokesman said: ‘We would also like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring him to obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.’

