Search for ‘woman in a red dress’ who helped sexual assault victim

POLICE are searching for a good samaritan who helped a woman in the city centre after she was sexually assaulted.

Officers are looking for a ‘woman in a red dress’ who came to the aid of a 19-year-old who was assaulted on Waltham Street, Portsmouth, at 4.30am on Saturday, May 5.

In a message shared on Twitter, police said the woman who was assaulted had intended to get a taxi on Guildhall Walk before the incident occurred.

It led to a 31-year-old man being arrested – and later released – but he remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180166018.