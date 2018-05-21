Search is launched across the south as concerns grow for missing Iraq and Afghanistan veteran

Have your say

A HUGE search has started after a veteran from the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment went missing.

Daniel Johnston, 35, was last seen on the morning of Sunday, May 20 while staying with family in Macklin Road, Bognor Regis.

Daniel, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan with the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment – known as the Tigers – told his mother he was going out but did not return and has not made contact with friends or family since.

On their official Facebook account, the Tigers said Daniel was ‘in a bad way and needs help and support’ - their appeal has been shared more than 5,400 times.

Daniel is white, 6ft, of medium build and with very short shaven hair.

He was wearing a beige baseball cap, dark blue puffa jacket, blue jeans and Asics trainers.

Daniel is heavily tattooed on both arms and his back.

One of his legs is fully tattooed with geometrical designs and ‘Blues Brothers’ just above his left ankle.

Now, members of the Tigers’ Association have joined the police search to find him.

Teams of volunteers are out in the South Downs National Park and the police helicopter has also been used.

Scores of veterans from the area have joined the search and have been mobilised to search in towns and villages.

Matthew Rugman, chairman of the PWRR Association’s Southern Branch, said: ‘The regiment is concerned about him.

‘We’ve got people out looking for him on the South Downs, from Petersfield across to Winchester – we’re just trying to make sure he is okay.

‘We are putting things in place to care for the veteran community.’

SAS hero Phil Campion is among the latest to join the hunt.

He and a team of other veterans and serving soldiers are scouring through Queen Elizabeth Country Park.

In a video online, the war hero urged as many other people to join him.

He said: ‘I believe this guy is in a lot of danger, he’s a danger to himself, he is in a very bad way - he’s not having a good ride of things and he needs to be found as soon as possible.’

Anyone who has seen or thinks they have seen Daniel is asked to call 101 or report online quoting serial 134 of 20/5.

If he requires medical treatment or is in danger, call 999.