Search is on for missing man in Portsmouth

Have your say

HAMPSHIRE Constabulary is urging people to get in touch after a man went missing in Portsmouth.

Ian Hughes, 54, was last seen at around 6am this morning in the Portsdown Hill area.

Police are concerned for Ian’s welfare and are asking for any information.

Ian is described as white, 5ft 11in and slim, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey jumper and a grey/silver padded jacket.

If you have seen him, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 101, quoting incident 122 of today’s date.