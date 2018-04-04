Second arrest after attack leaves man in hospital

A SECOND man has been arrested after a 29-year-old was left fighting for his life following an attack in Portsmouth.

Detectives have arrested a 27-year-old, from the city, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. As of last night, he was in police custody.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man from Portsmouth who was arrested in connection with the assault has since been released without charge.

As previously reported in The News, the victim was attacked just after 5.30pm on Sunday at the junction of New Road and Lynn Road in Buckland, Portsmouth.

The assault has left him in a critical condition in hospital.