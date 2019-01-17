Second arrest is made after Gosport drugs bust

A SECOND person has been arrested after police raided a home in Gosport earlier this month.
Police searched a property in Tukes Avenue on January 4, arresting a 28-year-old woman on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.
Hampshire Constabulary has now confirmed that a man has also been arrested.
A police spokesman said: ‘We have also arrested a 46-year-old man from Gosport on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.
‘He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.’